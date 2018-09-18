The United States believes that a Russian military aircraft has been inadvertently shot down by Syrian government anti-aircraft artillery, a US official said.

Russian state media reported that the IL-20 plane with 14 servicemen aboard “disappeared” on Monday over the Mediterranean, near the Hmeimim airbase in Syria.

The US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the US government’s operating theory was that the Syrian defences accidentally shot down the Russian aircraft while firing at incoming Israeli missiles. Syria’s government is allied to Russia.

Missiles had been fired from the sea at several locations in the Syrian coastal city of Latakia on Monday but were intercepted by air defences, Syrian state media had said, before the downing of the plan was reported.

The official SANA news agency said the Technical Industry Institution in the state-controlled city had been targeted. SANA added that it was not immediately known who fired the missiles, although suspicion will fall on Israel, which has launched frequent attacks on what it says are Iranian proxy forces in Syria.

“Air defences have confronted enemy missiles coming from the sea in the direction of the Latakia city, and intercepted a number of them,” SANA quoted a military source as saying.

State-run Ikhbariya TV said 10 people were injured in the attack. Eight were discharged shortly after being admitted to a nearby hospital.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, said huge explosions were heard in the city.

The missiles targeted ammunition depots of the Technical Industry Institution in the eastern outskirts of Latakia, the Observatory said. It was not immediately clear what activities the state institution was engaged in.

A witness in Latakia said he spotted four missiles downed by Syrian air defences.

One of the missiles fell in an open area to the west of central Homs city causing a fire in an orchard, Ikhbariya TV said.

It said electricity was later fully restored to Latakia province, a stronghold of President Bashar al-Assad, after there was partial blackout due to the attack.

On Saturday, Syrian air defences downed several missiles that Israel fired near Damascus airport, state media reported.

When asked for comment about Monday’s attack, an Israeli military spokeswoman said Israel did not comment on foreign reports.

During the Israeli cabinet weekly meeting on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country will “constantly taking action to prevent our enemies from arming themselves with advanced weaponry”.

A US Central Command spokesman said the United States did not carry out any strikes in that part of Syria on Monday.