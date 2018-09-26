US lashes out at Iran as world leaders gather at United Nations

US President Donald Trump and his top national security aides lashed out at Iran with unusual venom Tuesday, warning Tehran that it faced severe consequences if it defied the United States.

Speeches by the president before the UN General Assembly, and by national security adviser John Bolton to an organisation that opposed the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran – from which the Trump administration withdrew in May – appeared to mark an escalation of rhetoric.

Trump blasted what he called Iran’s “corrupt dictatorship” and accused its leaders of enriching themselves through massive embezzlement and raiding state coffers to spread “mayhem” across the Middle East and around the world.

Trump also vowed to continue to isolate Iran through US sanctions that are being re-instated following his withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal. The next round of sanctions will take effect in early November.

He later predicted that the pressure from renewed sanctions would force Iran back to the table to negotiate.

Trump bragged about his presidency at UN and world leaders laughed

“Iran’s leaders sow chaos, death and destruction,” the president told the UN General Assembly in a 34-minute speech that was more critical of Iran than any other country.

“They do not respect their neighbours or borders or the sovereign rights of nations. Instead Iran’s leaders plunder the nation’s resources to enrich themselves and to spread mayhem across the Middle East and far beyond.”

Iranian President Hassan Rowhani, who also addressed the UN, launched a scathing attack on Trump and his administration for abandoning international norms and imposing sanctions that amount to “economic terrorism”.

He accused the US of pressuring and threatening supporters of the Iran nuclear deal.

“The United States’ understanding of international relations is authoritarian,” Rowhani said. “In its estimation, might makes right. Its understanding of power, not of legal and legitimate authority, is reflected in bullying and imposition.”

Trump and his aides, meanwhile, stepped up their attacks on the nuclear deal, which was a signature foreign policy achievement of the Obama administration.

Trump called it “horrible” and maintained that many Middle Eastern countries had supported the decision to withdraw. In fact, only Israel and Gulf Arab nations such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates enthusiastically backed the move.

The other parties to the deal, under which Iran agreed to curbs on its nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief, remain in the agreement and met Monday in New York to reaffirm their support for it. Aside from Iran, the other participants are Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the European Union.

K-Pop stars BTS at UN urge world’s youth to ‘just speak yourself’

After that meeting, the top diplomats from those countries and the EU agreed to establish a financial facility in the European Union to facilitate payments for Iranian imports and exports including oil, a key move sought by Tehran as it attempts to fight back against the re-imposed US sanctions.

They said in a joint statement that the so-called “Special Purpose Vehicle” will “assist and reassure economic operators pursuing legitimate business with Iran”.

Trump said the deal was a “windfall” for Iran’s leaders, who used billions in sanctions relief to boost their military budget, increase repression, fund terrorism, havoc and slaughter in Syria and Yemen and enrich themselves.

His comments on embezzlement by Iranian authorities come after Rowhani’s government publicised details of the country’s budget for the first time.

That budget revealed large increases in funding for religious foundations that are a key part of the clerical state-above-the-state, which receive hundreds of millions of dollars each year from the public coffers.

Those foundations, including religious schools and charities, are tied closely to powerful clerics and often serve as machines for patronage and propaganda to build support for their authority.

Donald Trump criticises China at UN over trade imbalance

Trump’s speech followed a tweet in which he said that would not meet Rowhani on the sidelines of the General Assembly – although he said he was sure Rowhani “is an absolutely lovely man!”

Trump later told reporters that “everything about Iran is failing right now.”

He described its inflation as the worst in the world and its currency, which is trading at all-time lows against the dollar, as a “disaster”. Trump, speaking to reporters as he met with Colombia’s president, said Iran’s leadership will “at some point” want to talk or risk exacerbating its economic crisis.