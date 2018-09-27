Gold, silk and hundreds of diamonds: a Dubai-based shoemaker has debuted what it says is the world’s most expensive pair of shoes – with a whopping US$17 million price tag.

At a time when some major fashion houses around the world are struggling to sell their high-end clothes, Jada Dubai, a design house with a modest social media following, on Wednesday unveiled a pair of gold patent leather stilettos trimmed with a row of sparkling diamonds.

The shoes are displayed in a diamond-shaped glass case on the top floor of the palatial Burj Al Arab hotel

Each one features a crowning jewel: a round, 15 carat flawless D-diamond near the pointed toe.

“Dubai is the city of millionaires and billionaires … we see it as a potential market, along with the entire [Gulf] region,” said Hemant Karamchandani, chief executive of Passion Jewellers, which supplied the jewels. “In the future we will custom design and provide bespoke (shoes) … not only diamonds, but rubies and sapphires.”

The one-of-a-kind shoes are a European size 36 (US 5.5, UK 3.5) and can be custom-made to the client’s size – after they pay the full retail price.

The idea for the shoes came from Karamchandani’s partner, 26-year-old British-Romanian Maria Majari, who studied fashion in Dubai and London. She noticed a gap in the market, with ultra high-end clothes and bags but not shoes.

Dubai, a hub for Gulf fashion and home to Arab Fashion Week, has seen a growing number of tourists over the last few years, with more than 16 million people visiting the emirate last year.

Diamonds might last forever, but what about the leather? The price includes a lifetime warranty, which means that will be replaced if it wears out.

Additional reporting by Reuters