US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and held talks in Riyadh on Tuesday to discuss the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey after President Donald Trump speculated “rogue killers” may be responsible. He met the king and was expected to also discuss the issue with the crown prince.

The top US diplomat was dispatched by Trump to hold “face to face meetings with the Saudi leadership” on what happened to Khashoggi.

Pompeo was met at the airport by Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir and ambassador to Washington, Prince Khaled bin Salman. He first met King Salman, said reporters travelling with him. Pompeo may also go on to Turkey.

“I hope you are comfortable here,” the king told Pompeo, according to reporters. Pompeo responded: “Thank you for accepting my visit on behalf of President Trump.”

The US State Department said Pompeo thanked the king for his commitment to a thorough and transparent investigation into Khashoggi’s disappearance.

After the meeting, Pompeo had talks with al-Jubeir, according to reporters travelling with the envoy.

“The two were chatting amicably when we walked in, then they stopped talking and sat in silence until we left,” one of the reporters said.

Pompeo was and Jubeir before having dinner with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

“The effort behind the scenes is focused on avoiding a diplomatic crisis between the two countries and has succeeded in finding a pathway to de-escalate tensions,” said Ayham Kamel, head of the Eurasia Group’s Mideast and North African practice. “Riyadh will have to provide some explanation of the journalist’s disappearance, but in a manner that distances the leadership from any claim that a decision was made at senior levels to assassinate the prominent journalist.”

Soon after Pompeo arrived, the United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet called on Saudi Arabia and Turkey to reveal all information about the disappearance and Khashoggi’s possible murder and said immunity should be lifted on Saudi officials in Turkey.

“In view of the seriousness of the situation surrounding the disappearance of Mr Khashoggi, I believe the inviolability or immunity of the relevant premises and officials bestowed by treaties such as the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations should be waived immediately,” she said in a statement.

The case has strained US ties with Riyadh and provoked an international outcry against the world’s top oil exporter, with media and business executives pulling out of an investment conference next week.

Khashoggi, a US resident, Washington Post columnist and leading critic of Prince Mohammed, vanished after visiting the consulate to get marriage documents. Turkish officials say they believe he was murdered there and his body removed.

Istanbul police on Tuesday expanded their search for clues about Khashogghi’s disappearance to the Saudi consul’s home, a diplomatic source said.

The timing of the search was not immediately clear. It comes after Turkish police and prosecutors on Monday searched the consulate building for over eight hours – the last place Khashoggi was seen before vanishing on October 2.

Also on Tuesday, Turkish media quoted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying the police were searching for “toxic materials”.

During the search, CNN and The New York Times reported that Saudi Arabia was preparing to acknowledge Khashoggi’s death in a botched interrogation, after denying for two weeks any role in his disappearance.

Citing two unidentified sources, CNN reported on Monday that Saudi Arabia was preparing a report that would acknowledge Khashoggi was killed as the result of an interrogation gone wrong. The Saudi government until now has maintained that Khashoggi left the consulate soon after entering.

The New York Times, citing a person familiar with the Saudi plans, reported the crown prince had approved an interrogation or abduction of Khashoggi. The Saudi government, it said, would shield the prince by blaming an intelligence official for the bungled operation.

Turkish authorities have an audio recording indicating that Khashoggi was killed in the consulate, a Turkish official and a security source have said and have shared evidence with countries including Saudi Arabia and the US.

Some 10 Turkish investigators left the consulate before 5am and a Turkish prosecutor left more than an hour later, followed by a Saudi team, witnesses said.

Forensic vehicles took away soil samples as well as a metal door from the garden, a witness said. A police dog was part of the search team.

“The Turkish crime scene investigators carried out searches in the consulate and took the things deemed necessary,” a senior Turkish official said, after earlier acknowledging the difficulty of collecting evidence 13 days after the alleged incident.

Trump has threatened “severe punishment” if it turns out Khashoggi was killed in the consulate, but ruled out cancelling arms deals worth tens of billions of dollars. European allies have urged accountability for those responsible.

Saudi Arabia has said it would retaliate against any pressure or economic sanctions “with greater action,” and Arab allies rallied to support it.

Its currency, the riyal, rebounded early on Tuesday after falling to its lowest in two years over fears that foreign investment could shrink amid international pressure. The Saudi stock index was down 3 per cent.

