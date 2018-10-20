Saudi Arabia has announced on state TV the arrest of 18 Saudi nationals and the sacking of a top official over the death of missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who it said had been killed in a “fight” at its consulate in Istanbul, according to the preliminary results of an official investigation.

“Ahmad al-Assiri, vice-president of general intelligence has been sacked from his position,” state media reported, citing a royal decree.

It added that senior royal court adviser Saud al-Qahtani had also been dismissed.

State media also announced that King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud had ordered the formation of a ministerial committee, headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to restructure the Saudi General Intelligence Agency.

However, the prince has been widely blamed for the disappearance of Khashoggi, a fierce critic of his, amid a wave of international condemnation.

Security officials linked to the prince were seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul just before Khashoggi disappeared there on October 2, according to photos published by Turkish media.

Turkey believes Khashoggi was murdered and dismembered in the consulate by an assassination tam that included a doctor of forensics who brought a bone saw with him.

Reuters and Agence France-Presse