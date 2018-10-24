The United States announced Tuesday that it was revoking visas of nearly two dozen Saudi officials allegedly involved in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in the toughest action to date against its long-time ally.

The moves came as US President Donald Trump called the killing and subsequent cover-up “a total fiasco”.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States has “identified at least some of the individuals” behind the death of the Washington Post opinion writer in Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul consulate.

“These penalties will not be the last word on this matter from the United States. We will continue to explore additional measures to hold those accountable,” Pompeo told reporters.

“We are making very clear that the United States does not tolerate this kind of action to silence Mr. Khashoggi, a journalist, through violence,” he said.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert later said that the measure will affect 21 Saudi suspects who will either have their visas revoked or be ineligible for future visas.

Pompeo said that the Saudis came from “the intelligence services, the royal court, the foreign ministry and other Saudi ministries.”

The top diplomat said the United States was also looking into whether to take action under a law named after Sergei Magnitsky, the anti-corruption accountant who died in Russian custody, that would impose financial sanctions on individuals behind Khashoggi’s death.

US lawmakers have been pressing the Trump administration to take tough action, with several mentioning the Magnitsky Act.

Pompeo reiterated that the United States still considered Saudi Arabia an ally, saying he and Trump were “not happy” to move against the kingdom.

Trump meanwhile, was asked by a reporter in the White House Oval Office how the Khashoggi killing could have happened. Trump said: “They had a very bad original concept. It was carried out poorly, and the cover-up was one of the worst in the history of cover-ups.”

Later, he said: “There should have never been an execution or a cover-up, because it should have never happened...I would say it was a total fiasco from day one.”

