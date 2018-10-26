The son of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Salah, and his family have left the Gulf kingdom after the government lifted a travel ban, Human Rights Watch said Thursday.

“Salah and his family are on a plane to (Washington) DC now,” said Sarah Leah Whitson, HRW’s executive director for the Middle East and North Africa.

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Salah and other relatives.

The event sparked online anger, when Riyadh released a photo of a stone-faced Salah shaking hands with Prince Mohammed, a man many widely accused of being behind the killing of his father.

The report said King Salman and Prince Mohammed offered their condolences to the family of the Saudi journalist.

Khashoggi – a Washington Post contributor and critic of the crown prince – was killed after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

After more than two weeks of vehemently denying Khashoggi was dead, the Saudi government on Saturday said he was killed in a fight inside the consulate, but that the murder was not state-sanctioned.

In another change to the Saudis’ evolving explanation for the killing, prosecutors now say the killing was premeditated.

The Saudi prosecution had received information from Turkish investigators suggesting that the suspects intended to kill Khashoggi, and would continue its probe in light of those findings, the official Saudi Press Agency said on Thursday.

Khashoggi was a US resident and had lived in self-imposed exile in Virginia since 2017, shortly after the powerful Prince Mohammed was appointed heir to the throne.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg