US President Donald Trump warned Turkey of economic devastation if it attacks Kurdish forces in the wake of the US troop pull-out from Syria.

Trump also warned the Kurds against provoking Turkey.

Trump took to Twitter on Sunday to reveal some of his latest thoughts in the slow drip-drip of information being released by his administration after his shocking December announcement of the troop withdrawal.

His top diplomat Mike Pompeo is on a whirlwind regional tour aimed at reassuring allies amid rising tensions between the US and Turkey over the fate of Washington’s Syrian Kurdish allies in the fight against Islamic State.

Pompeo also sought to reassure Washington’s Kurdish allies in the fight against IS, who fear the departure of American troops would allow Turkey to attack them.

Starting the long overdue pullout from Syria while hitting the little remaining ISIS territorial caliphate hard, and from many directions. Will attack again from existing nearby base if it reforms. Will devastate Turkey economically if they hit Kurds. Create 20 mile safe zone.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2019

....Likewise, do not want the Kurds to provoke Turkey. Russia, Iran and Syria have been the biggest beneficiaries of the long term U.S. policy of destroying ISIS in Syria - natural enemies. We also benefit but it is now time to bring our troops back home. Stop the ENDLESS WARS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2019

Turkey had reacted angrily to suggestions that Trump’s plan to withdraw troops was conditional on the safety of the US-backed Kurdish fighters, seen by the Turkish government as terrorists.

“Will devastate Turkey economically if they hit Kurds,” Trump tweeted, while pushing for the creation of a 20-mile (30km) “safe zone”.

“Likewise, do not want the Kurds to provoke Turkey.”

Trump did not detail who would create, enforce or pay for the safe zone, or where it would be located.

US-led operations against IS in Syria have been spearheaded on the ground by the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The US and Turkey have been allies for more than six decades, but in recent years their relationship has been repeatedly strained by disputes.

US support for a Syrian-led Kurdish militia known as the People’s Protection Units that Turkey considers a foe is the source of one rift.

That provoked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to snub Trump’s national security adviser last week, after John Bolton had received a warm welcome by Israeli officials days before.

Erdogan rebuffed a proposed meeting with Bolton in Ankara on January 8, then took to live television instead to insult him for a lack of perspective.

“Although we made a clear agreement with US President Trump, different voices are emerging from different parts of the administration,” Erdogan said as Bolton prepared to leave town after meeting other Turkish officials.

“Trump’s remarks continue to be the main point of reference for us.”

Trump’s hasty announcement in December of a US exit from the war-torn country has caused confusion among allies and adversaries alike, and it also led to the resignation of US Defence Secretary James Mattis.

Erdogan has been massing Turkish troops on the Syrian border for weeks, preparing for an invasion to eradicate Kurdish forces that the US has vowed to protect.

“Starting the long overdue pull-out from Syria while hitting the little remaining ISIS territorial caliphate hard, and from many directions. Will attack again from existing nearby base if it reforms,” Trump said on Twitter.

“Russia, Iran and Syria have been the biggest beneficiaries of the long term US policy of destroying ISIS in Syria – natural enemies. We also benefit but it is now time to bring our troops back home. Stop the ENDLESS WARS!”

Agence France-Presse, Associated Press. Bloomberg