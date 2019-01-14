A military cargo plane crashed near the Iranian capital Tehran with at least 10 people onboard, local media reported on Monday.

The Fars news agency, considered close to Iran’s military, said there were 16 people onboard and that only the flight engineer had survived.

Plane crash in west of Tehran#Plane_crash #crash #west_of_Tehran #tehran #iran



A Boeing 707 has crashed into Safadasht, in the west of Tehran amid severe weather conditions. pic.twitter.com/WUW6UycIGl — Iran Press News Agency (@iranpress_com) January 14, 2019

“The plane was a cargo Boeing 707 that overshot the runway during its landing,” Iran’s aviation organisation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh told state broadcaster IRIB.

IRIB initially said there were 10 people onboard.

Video shows the immediate aftermath of plane crash near #Iran's Karaj pic.twitter.com/nHNChTPHOw — Press TV (@PressTV) January 14, 2019

Conservative news agency Tasnim said it was a military cargo plane carrying meat from the Kyrgyzstan capital of Bishkek.

The plane belonged to Iran’s Payam Air, a spokeswoman for the Manas airport in Kyrgyzstan said.

Her statement contradicted reports by Iranian media saying the plane belonged to Kyrgyzstan.

IRIB said the plane hit a building after the pilot chose the wrong runway while trying to land at Fath airport in Alborz province, just east of Tehran.

It showed footage of burning wreckage in a wooded area.

