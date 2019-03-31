Palestinian protesters run for cover from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli forces during clashes near the border with Israel east of Gaza City. Photo: AFP
Teenagers shot in face and chest as Palestinians mark anniversary of bloody Gaza border protests
- Three Palestinians die from Israeli fire in clashes along the Israel-Gaza border
- The protests, which began a year ago, have been aimed in large part at breaking the Israeli-Egyptian blockade on Gaza
Topic | Middle East
