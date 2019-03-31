Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Palestinian protesters run for cover from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli forces during clashes near the border with Israel east of Gaza City. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Teenagers shot in face and chest as Palestinians mark anniversary of bloody Gaza border protests

  • Three Palestinians die from Israeli fire in clashes along the Israel-Gaza border
  • The protests, which began a year ago, have been aimed in large part at breaking the Israeli-Egyptian blockade on Gaza
Topic |   Middle East
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 1:22am, 31 Mar, 2019

Updated: 1:21am, 31 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Palestinian protesters run for cover from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli forces during clashes near the border with Israel east of Gaza City. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.