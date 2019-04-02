Saudi Arabia initially said it had no knowledge of Jamal Khashoggi’s fate but later blamed rogue agents for his death. Its public prosecutor has charged 11 people over his murder. File photo: Reuters
Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s children got US$4 million houses and US$10,000 a month as compensation for killing
- Jamal Khashoggi was killed and dismembered in October at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul by a team of 15 agents sent from Riyadh
- The payments to his four children are aimed in part at ensuring that they continue to show restraint in their public statements
Topic | Jamal Khashoggi killing
