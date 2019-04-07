A general view picture shows houses in the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, in the occupied West Bank in February 2017. Photo: Reuters
Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu says he plans to annex settlements in West Bank if he wins election
- The prime minister, who has been dogged by corruption accusations, said he would ‘extend Israeli sovereignty’ in land captured from Palestinians
- Most countries consider the settlements illegal, but Netanyahu is competing with those parties for pro-settler voters in Tuesday’s election
Topic | Israel
US President Donald Trump smiles at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after signing a proclamation in the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House in Washington on March 25. Photo: AP
Donald Trump dominates Israeli election as he courts American Jewish voters for 2020 presidential run
- Trump has become a dominant factor in Tuesday’s Israeli election because of his close relationship with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
- He is also trying to court Jewish voters for his re-election campaign, pushing for a ‘Jexodus’ from the Democratic Party to the Republican side
Topic | Donald Trump
