A general view picture shows houses in the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, in the occupied West Bank in February 2017. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu says he plans to annex settlements in West Bank if he wins election

  • The prime minister, who has been dogged by corruption accusations, said he would ‘extend Israeli sovereignty’ in land captured from Palestinians
  • Most countries consider the settlements illegal, but Netanyahu is competing with those parties for pro-settler voters in Tuesday’s election
Topic |   Israel
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:29am, 7 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:29am, 7 Apr, 2019

US President Donald Trump smiles at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after signing a proclamation in the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House in Washington on March 25. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump dominates Israeli election as he courts American Jewish voters for 2020 presidential run

  • Trump has become a dominant factor in Tuesday’s Israeli election because of his close relationship with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
  • He is also trying to court Jewish voters for his re-election campaign, pushing for a ‘Jexodus’ from the Democratic Party to the Republican side
Topic |   Donald Trump
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 2:02am, 7 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:01am, 7 Apr, 2019

