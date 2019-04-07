Military vehicles of Misrata forces, under the protection of Tripoli's forces, are seen in Tajura neighbourhood east of Tripoli on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Shelling and gunfire at Tripoli airport as Libyan forces loyal to army commander Khalifa Hifter clash with UN-backed government’s militia
- Khalifa Hifter’s forces said on Saturday that they had seized the airport two days after he ordered them to take control of Libya’s UN-backed government
- The country is governed by rival authorities: the government in Tripoli and the Hifter-aligned government in the east
