Libyan National Army members, commanded by Khalifa Hifter, pose for a picture as they head out of Benghazi to reinforce the troops advancing to Tripoli, in Libya on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

Air strikes bombard Tripoli as Eastern Libyan forces attempt to take the capital following US departure and UN failure to find truce

  • Khalifa Hifter’s Libyan National Army, which backs a rival government to the UN-supported one in Tripoli, has launched an advance
  • US troops supporting the US Africa Command have left Libya for ‘security reasons’, while an attempt by the UN to forge a truce had no results
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:03am, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:03am, 8 Apr, 2019

Libyan National Army members, commanded by Khalifa Hifter, pose for a picture as they head out of Benghazi to reinforce the troops advancing to Tripoli, in Libya on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Military vehicles of Misrata forces, under the protection of Tripoli's forces, are seen in Tajura neighbourhood east of Tripoli on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

Shelling and gunfire at Tripoli airport as Libyan forces loyal to army commander Khalifa Hifter clash with UN-backed government’s militia

  • Khalifa Hifter’s forces said on Saturday that they had seized the airport two days after he ordered them to take control of Libya’s UN-backed government
  • The country is governed by rival authorities: the government in Tripoli and the Hifter-aligned government in the east
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 5:39am, 7 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:30am, 7 Apr, 2019

Military vehicles of Misrata forces, under the protection of Tripoli's forces, are seen in Tajura neighbourhood east of Tripoli on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
