Iran's Revolutionary Guard troops march in a military parade in September 2016. Photo: AP
Middle East

Trump administration to name Iran Revolutionary Guard a terrorist group, sparking fears of impact on intelligence gathering

  • An announcement is expected Monday due to Iran’s support of militia groups in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen, as well as anti-Israel groups
  • The Pentagon and other intelligence services have expressed concern that the move could limit the gathering of information to protect US interests in the region
Topic | Iran
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 4:46am, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:46am, 8 Apr, 2019

Iran's Revolutionary Guard troops march in a military parade in September 2016. Photo: AP
The Twitter application seen on a phone screen. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

Iran-linked Twitter accounts in Arabic used to spread anti-Saudi sentiments, push Tehran's political narrative, says study

  • Researcher Mona Elswah believes Iran is interfering in the Arab world through Twitter
  • The most popular Iran-linked account had nearly 42,000 followers
Topic | Twitter
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 9:06pm, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:06pm, 3 Apr, 2019

The Twitter application seen on a phone screen. Photo: Reuters
