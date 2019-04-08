Iran's Revolutionary Guard troops march in a military parade in September 2016. Photo: AP
Trump administration to name Iran Revolutionary Guard a terrorist group, sparking fears of impact on intelligence gathering
- An announcement is expected Monday due to Iran’s support of militia groups in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen, as well as anti-Israel groups
- The Pentagon and other intelligence services have expressed concern that the move could limit the gathering of information to protect US interests in the region
The Twitter application seen on a phone screen. Photo: Reuters
Iran-linked Twitter accounts in Arabic used to spread anti-Saudi sentiments, push Tehran’s political narrative, says study
- Researcher Mona Elswah believes Iran is interfering in the Arab world through Twitter
- The most popular Iran-linked account had nearly 42,000 followers
