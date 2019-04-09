Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu faces the political fight of his life Tuesday when voters decide whether to endorse his muscular brand of nationalism or toss him out of office. Photo: EPA
Israel election: is this the beginning of the end of ‘King Bibi’s reign?
- Novice ex-general Benny Gantz mounts strong challenge that could dethrone Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
- Should Netanyahu win, he will be on track to surpass founding father David Ben-Gurion as Israel’s longest-serving prime minister
US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu display the signed proclamation on the Golan Heights. Photo: EPA
Trump gives Golan Heights ‘gift’ to Israel’s Netanyahu, who compares him to a Persian king
- The US is the first country to recognise Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights
- Syria denounces the move as a ‘blatant attack’ on its sovereignty
