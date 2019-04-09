Copies of the Iranian daily newspapers ‘Shargh’ with a picture of US President Donald Trump on its front page in Tehran on April 9, 2019. Photo: EPA
US is ‘leader of world terrorism’, says Iran President Rowhani after Donald Trump calls Republican Guard ‘terrorists’
- Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei added that the ‘vice and deceit’ of US officials will ‘boomerang on them’ and Washington will ‘go down the drain’
Topic | Iran
