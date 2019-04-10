Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a victory speech in Tel Aviv. Photo: EPA
Middle East

Israel election: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acts like a winner as main rival Benny Gantz also claims victory

  • If he wins, Netanyahu, 69, will be on track to be the longest-serving prime minister in Israel’s 71-year history
  • Closely contested race was widely seen as a referendum on his character and record in the face of corruption allegations
Topic |   Israel
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 10:16am, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:20am, 10 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a victory speech in Tel Aviv. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.