An image taken by Israel spacecraft, Beresheet, upon approaching the moon. Photo: Israel Aerospace Industries via AFP
Israel fails to be first country to land privately-financed spacecraft on the moon as ‘Beresheet’ crashes
- Opher Doron of Israel Aerospace Industries said the main engine failed a few kilometres above the surface
- The US$100 million project was conceived by SpaceIL, and financed mostly by philanthropists including Morris Kahn and casino magnate Sheldon Adelson
Topic | Israel
A handout photo provided by the European Southern Observatory shows the first photograph of the black hole at the centre of Messier 87, a massive galaxy in the nearby Virgo galaxy cluster. Photo: AFP
‘We’re seeing the unseeable’: Scientists reveal first true image of a black hole
- Astronomers hold six press conferences simultaneously in Belgium, Chile, Shanghai, Japan, Taipei, and the US to unveil results from the Event Horizon Telescope
- Black holes are so powerful that nothing nearby – not even light – can escape their gravitational pull
Topic | Space
