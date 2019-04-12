Channels

An image taken by Israel spacecraft, Beresheet, upon approaching the moon. Photo: Israel Aerospace Industries via AFP
Middle East

Israel fails to be first country to land privately-financed spacecraft on the moon as ‘Beresheet’ crashes

  • Opher Doron of Israel Aerospace Industries said the main engine failed a few kilometres above the surface
  • The US$100 million project was conceived by SpaceIL, and financed mostly by philanthropists including Morris Kahn and casino magnate Sheldon Adelson
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 5:37am, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:37am, 12 Apr, 2019

A handout photo provided by the European Southern Observatory shows the first photograph of the black hole at the centre of Messier 87, a massive galaxy in the nearby Virgo galaxy cluster. Photo: AFP
Science

‘We’re seeing the unseeable’: Scientists reveal first true image of a black hole

  • Astronomers hold six press conferences simultaneously in Belgium, Chile, Shanghai, Japan, Taipei, and the US to unveil results from the Event Horizon Telescope
  • Black holes are so powerful that nothing nearby – not even light – can escape their gravitational pull
SCMP

Agencies  

Stephen Chen  

Published: 9:50pm, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:56pm, 11 Apr, 2019

