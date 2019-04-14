Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (seventh from right) poses for a group photograph with the members of the new Palestinian government in the Israeli-occupied West Bank town of Ramallah on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Mahmoud Abbas’ loyalists dominate newly formed Palestinian government
- Analysts say the change of government was made to further isolate Hamas, which has been at odds with the Fatah party of Abbas and Shtayyeh for over a decade
Palestinian protesters run for cover from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli forces during clashes near the border with Israel east of Gaza City. Photo: AFP
Teenagers shot, rockets fired as Palestinians mark anniversary of bloody Gaza border protests
- Four Palestinians die from Israeli fire in clashes along the Israel-Gaza border
- Israeli tanks blast Hamas positions after overnight rocket launches
