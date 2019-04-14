An Afghan security force member takes position during a fighting with Taliban in Kunduz province, Afghanistan, on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua
New attacks as spring offensive begins in Afghanistan
- At least eight people were killed and 62 wounded in one assault at the edges of the Taliban-controlled city of Kunduz
- And in the capital of Kabul, one person was killed and six others wounded when two hand grenades were thrown at a military vehicle
