This combination of photographs released by International Committee of the Red Cross shows (L/R): Syria's Alaa Rajab, New Zealand's Louisa Akavi and Syria's Nabil Bakdoune at undisclosed locations. Photo: Handout / ICRC / AFP
New Zealand nurse Louisa Akavi, kidnapped in Syria five years ago, may still be alive, Red Cross says
- Louisa Akavi, 62, and two Syrian colleagues have been held hostage for longer than anyone in the 156-year history of the international aid organisation
Topic | Syrian conflict
This combination of photographs released by International Committee of the Red Cross shows (L/R): Syria's Alaa Rajab, New Zealand's Louisa Akavi and Syria's Nabil Bakdoune at undisclosed locations. Photo: Handout / ICRC / AFP
An image grab released by the Kurdish Ronahi TV on March 23, 2019 of US-backed Syrian rebels on top of a building after ridding the Syrian village of Baghuz of Islamic State militants. Photo: Ronahi TV/AFP
US-backed Syrian rebels declare victory over Islamic State
- Announcement was anticlimax, coming a day after Donald Trump declared IS no longer controlled any territory in Syria and with fighting still going on
Topic | Syrian conflict
An image grab released by the Kurdish Ronahi TV on March 23, 2019 of US-backed Syrian rebels on top of a building after ridding the Syrian village of Baghuz of Islamic State militants. Photo: Ronahi TV/AFP