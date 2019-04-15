Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

This combination of photographs released by International Committee of the Red Cross shows (L/R): Syria's Alaa Rajab, New Zealand's Louisa Akavi and Syria's Nabil Bakdoune at undisclosed locations. Photo: Handout / ICRC / AFP
Middle East

New Zealand nurse Louisa Akavi, kidnapped in Syria five years ago, may still be alive, Red Cross says

  • Louisa Akavi, 62, and two Syrian colleagues have been held hostage for longer than anyone in the 156-year history of the international aid organisation
Topic |   Syrian conflict
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 6:20am, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:20am, 15 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

This combination of photographs released by International Committee of the Red Cross shows (L/R): Syria's Alaa Rajab, New Zealand's Louisa Akavi and Syria's Nabil Bakdoune at undisclosed locations. Photo: Handout / ICRC / AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
An image grab released by the Kurdish Ronahi TV on March 23, 2019 of US-backed Syrian rebels on top of a building after ridding the Syrian village of Baghuz of Islamic State militants. Photo: Ronahi TV/AFP
Middle East

US-backed Syrian rebels declare victory over Islamic State

  • Announcement was anticlimax, coming a day after Donald Trump declared IS no longer controlled any territory in Syria and with fighting still going on
Topic |   Syrian conflict
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 4:22pm, 23 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:56pm, 23 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

An image grab released by the Kurdish Ronahi TV on March 23, 2019 of US-backed Syrian rebels on top of a building after ridding the Syrian village of Baghuz of Islamic State militants. Photo: Ronahi TV/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.