Khaled al-Otaiby, an official of the Saudi oil company Aramco, watches progress at a rig at the al-Howta oilfield near Howta, Saudi Arabia. Photo: AP Photo
Middle East

Saudi Aramco buys US$1.2 billion stake in South Korean refiner Hyundai Oilbank

  • Deal amounts to a 17 per cent stake in the private South Korean company, a subsidiary of the publicly traded Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings
Published: 9:10pm, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:10pm, 15 Apr, 2019

Khaled al-Otaiby, an official of the Saudi oil company Aramco, watches progress at a rig at the al-Howta oilfield near Howta, Saudi Arabia. Photo: AP Photo
Saudi Aramco's Wasit Gas Plant in Saudi Arabia on December 8, 2014. Photo: Handout
Companies

First ever Saudi Aramco bond receives US$85 billion in orders

  • Strong demand is a sign of investors’ hunger for yield in a world where bonds from some developed nations have negative interest rates
Published: 8:26pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:46pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Saudi Aramco's Wasit Gas Plant in Saudi Arabia on December 8, 2014. Photo: Handout
