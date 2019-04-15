Khaled al-Otaiby, an official of the Saudi oil company Aramco, watches progress at a rig at the al-Howta oilfield near Howta, Saudi Arabia. Photo: AP Photo
Saudi Aramco buys US$1.2 billion stake in South Korean refiner Hyundai Oilbank
- Deal amounts to a 17 per cent stake in the private South Korean company, a subsidiary of the publicly traded Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings
Topic | South Korea
Saudi Aramco's Wasit Gas Plant in Saudi Arabia on December 8, 2014. Photo: Handout
First ever Saudi Aramco bond receives US$85 billion in orders
- Strong demand is a sign of investors’ hunger for yield in a world where bonds from some developed nations have negative interest rates
Topic | Bonds
