Fighters loyal to Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) hold a position west of the city of Aziziah, some 60 kilometres southwest of the capital Tripoli. Photo: AFP
Nearly 150 killed, over 600 wounded in battle for Libya's Tripoli, World Health Organisation says
- Rising number of casualties has prompted the World Health Organisation to deploy surgical teams
Military vehicles of Misrata forces, under the protection of Tripoli's forces, are seen in Tajura neighbourhood east of Tripoli on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Shelling and gunfire at Tripoli airport as Libyan forces loyal to army commander Khalifa Hifter clash with UN-backed government’s militia
- Khalifa Hifter’s forces said on Saturday that they had seized the airport two days after he ordered them to take control of Libya’s UN-backed government
- The country is governed by rival authorities: the government in Tripoli and the Hifter-aligned government in the east
