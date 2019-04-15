Channels

Fighters loyal to Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) hold a position west of the city of Aziziah, some 60 kilometres southwest of the capital Tripoli. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Nearly 150 killed, over 600 wounded in battle for Libya's Tripoli, World Health Organisation says

  • Rising number of casualties has prompted the World Health Organisation to deploy surgical teams
Topic |   Libya
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 10:10pm, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:10pm, 15 Apr, 2019

Fighters loyal to Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) hold a position west of the city of Aziziah, some 60 kilometres southwest of the capital Tripoli. Photo: AFP
Military vehicles of Misrata forces, under the protection of Tripoli's forces, are seen in Tajura neighbourhood east of Tripoli on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

Shelling and gunfire at Tripoli airport as Libyan forces loyal to army commander Khalifa Hifter clash with UN-backed government’s militia

  • Khalifa Hifter’s forces said on Saturday that they had seized the airport two days after he ordered them to take control of Libya’s UN-backed government
  • The country is governed by rival authorities: the government in Tripoli and the Hifter-aligned government in the east
Topic |   Libya
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 5:39am, 7 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:30am, 7 Apr, 2019

Military vehicles of Misrata forces, under the protection of Tripoli's forces, are seen in Tajura neighbourhood east of Tripoli on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
