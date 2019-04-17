Activist Aziza al-Yousef is pictured checking her phone during an interview in Riyadh. She is one of 11 Saudi women jailed in a broad crackdown on activists. Photo: AFP
Saudi court calls off high-profile hearing of 11 jailed women activists
- An official informed some of the women’s relatives that the session would not take place, citing the judge’s ‘private reasons’. He could not provide a new date
Topic | Saudi Arabia
Activist Aziza al-Yousef is pictured checking her phone during an interview in Riyadh. She is one of 11 Saudi women jailed in a broad crackdown on activists. Photo: AFP