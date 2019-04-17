Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Activist Aziza al-Yousef is pictured checking her phone during an interview in Riyadh. She is one of 11 Saudi women jailed in a broad crackdown on activists. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Saudi court calls off high-profile hearing of 11 jailed women activists

  • An official informed some of the women’s relatives that the session would not take place, citing the judge’s ‘private reasons’. He could not provide a new date
Topic |   Saudi Arabia
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:55pm, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:55pm, 17 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Activist Aziza al-Yousef is pictured checking her phone during an interview in Riyadh. She is one of 11 Saudi women jailed in a broad crackdown on activists. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.