A person places a portrait of Palestinian assailant Salah Barghouti at his house after it was partially demolished by Israeli forces in the village of Kobar near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Israel destroys home of Palestinian Salah Barghouti, a shooting suspect who was killed by security forces as they attempted to arrest him

  • Barghouti was a suspected gunman in an attack that wounded seven people, including a pregnant woman, near the Israeli settlement of Ofra
Topic |   Israel
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 4:26pm, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:25pm, 17 Apr, 2019

A person places a portrait of Palestinian assailant Salah Barghouti at his house after it was partially demolished by Israeli forces in the village of Kobar near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photo: AFP
Palestinian protesters run for cover from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli forces during clashes near the border with Israel east of Gaza City. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Teenagers shot, rockets fired as Palestinians mark anniversary of bloody Gaza border protests

  • Four Palestinians die from Israeli fire in clashes along the Israel-Gaza border
  • Israeli tanks blast Hamas positions after overnight rocket launches
Topic |   Middle East
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:22am, 31 Mar, 2019

Updated: 8:25pm, 31 Mar, 2019

Palestinian protesters run for cover from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli forces during clashes near the border with Israel east of Gaza City. Photo: AFP
