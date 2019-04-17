A person places a portrait of Palestinian assailant Salah Barghouti at his house after it was partially demolished by Israeli forces in the village of Kobar near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photo: AFP
Israel destroys home of Palestinian Salah Barghouti, a shooting suspect who was killed by security forces as they attempted to arrest him
- Barghouti was a suspected gunman in an attack that wounded seven people, including a pregnant woman, near the Israeli settlement of Ofra
Topic | Israel
Palestinian protesters run for cover from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli forces during clashes near the border with Israel east of Gaza City. Photo: AFP
Teenagers shot, rockets fired as Palestinians mark anniversary of bloody Gaza border protests
- Four Palestinians die from Israeli fire in clashes along the Israel-Gaza border
- Israeli tanks blast Hamas positions after overnight rocket launches
Topic | Middle East
