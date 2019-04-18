Channels

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (R) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the President's residence in Jerusalem. Photo: Xinhua
Middle East

Israel’s president formally nominates Benjamin Netanyahu for fourth term as prime minister

  • Move was expected after Netanyahu’s Likud party and its right-wing allies captured a majority of seats in parliamentary elections last week
  • Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc – made up of Kulanu, the Union of Right-wing Parties, Yisrael Beitenu and the ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism – now commands a 65-55 majority in the 120-seat parliament
Topic |   Israel
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 12:22pm, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:23pm, 18 Apr, 2019

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (R) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the President's residence in Jerusalem. Photo: Xinhua
