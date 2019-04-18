Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (R) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the President's residence in Jerusalem. Photo: Xinhua
Israel’s president formally nominates Benjamin Netanyahu for fourth term as prime minister
- Move was expected after Netanyahu’s Likud party and its right-wing allies captured a majority of seats in parliamentary elections last week
- Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc – made up of Kulanu, the Union of Right-wing Parties, Yisrael Beitenu and the ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism – now commands a 65-55 majority in the 120-seat parliament
Topic | Israel
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (R) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the President's residence in Jerusalem. Photo: Xinhua