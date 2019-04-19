Channels

A demonstrator holds a poster with a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

Turkey arrests two suspected UAE spies with possible links to murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi

  • Pair detained as part of an investigation by Istanbul prosecutors into alleged spying by the Gulf state
Topic |   Saudi Arabia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 9:46pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:46pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Saudi Arabia initially said it had no knowledge of Jamal Khashoggi’s fate but later blamed rogue agents for his death. Its public prosecutor has charged 11 people over his murder. File photo: Reuters
Middle East

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s children got US$4 million houses and US$10,000 a month as compensation for killing

  • Jamal Khashoggi was killed and dismembered in October at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul by a team of 15 agents sent from Riyadh
  • The payments to his four children are aimed in part at ensuring that they continue to show restraint in their public statements
Topic |   Jamal Khashoggi killing
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 11:31am, 2 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:15pm, 2 Apr, 2019

