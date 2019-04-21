Yemenis shout slogans and hold up weapons during a rally protesting the Saudi-led military campaign on Yemen, in Sana'a. Photo: EPA-EFE
New bout of heavy fighting between pro-government forces and rebels in Yemen kills dozens
- Officials say Houthi rebels recaptured the district of Damt and the surrounding area from forces allied with the internationally recognised government
Yemenis gather around the coffins of schoolchildren during a funeral in the capital Sanaa on April 10. Photo: AFP
UN expresses ‘grave concern’ that Yemen ceasefire agreements not yet implemented, urges immediate action
- A ceasefire agreement between Yemen’s government and Houthi Shiite rebels was agreed upon in December, but violence continues in war-ravaged country
Yemenis gather around the coffins of schoolchildren during a funeral in the capital Sanaa on April 10. Photo: AFP