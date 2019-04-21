Libyan fighters loyal to the Government of National Accord (GNA) fire their guns during clashes with forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Hifter south of the capital Tripoli's suburb of Ain Zara. Photo: AFP
The battle for Tripoli: at least 220 killed in Libyan capital fighting in just 2 weeks
- Conflict ongoing between rival government-aligned LNA and militias affiliated with Tripoli’s UN-supported government
Topic | Libya
Libyan fighters loyal to the Government of National Accord (GNA) fire their guns during clashes with forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Hifter south of the capital Tripoli's suburb of Ain Zara. Photo: AFP
Fighters loyal to Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) hold a position west of the city of Aziziah, some 60 kilometres (37 miles) southwest of the capital Tripoli. Photo: AFP
Nearly 150 killed, over 600 wounded in battle for Libya's Tripoli, World Health Organisation says
- Rising number of casualties has prompted the World Health Organisation to deploy surgical teams
Topic | Libya
Fighters loyal to Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) hold a position west of the city of Aziziah, some 60 kilometres (37 miles) southwest of the capital Tripoli. Photo: AFP