Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The US eventually aims to halt Iranian oil exports and thereby choke Tehran’s main source of revenue. File photo: Reuters
Middle East

China could be target of sanctions as US ends waivers for Iran oil imports

  • The US granted eight oil sanctions waivers when it reimposed sanctions on Iran to give countries more time to find alternate energy sources
  • US now wants to further ramp up pressure on Iran by strangling the revenue it gets from oil exports
Topic |   Iran
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 1:01pm, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:01pm, 22 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

The US eventually aims to halt Iranian oil exports and thereby choke Tehran’s main source of revenue. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.