The US eventually aims to halt Iranian oil exports and thereby choke Tehran’s main source of revenue. File photo: Reuters
China could be target of sanctions as US ends waivers for Iran oil imports
- The US granted eight oil sanctions waivers when it reimposed sanctions on Iran to give countries more time to find alternate energy sources
- US now wants to further ramp up pressure on Iran by strangling the revenue it gets from oil exports
