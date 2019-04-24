Channels

Supporters of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi say he has stabilised Egypt and needs more time to reform and develop the economy. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi could rule until 2030 after voters back sweeping changes to constitution

  • The amendments will extend Sisi’s current term to six years from four and allow him to run again for a third six-year term in 2024
  • Other changes include granting more authority to the army, as well as giving the president greater control over judicial appointments
Topic |   Egypt
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:49am, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:49am, 24 Apr, 2019

Supporters of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi say he has stabilised Egypt and needs more time to reform and develop the economy. Photo: AFP
A man casts his vote during second day of a referendum on draft constitutional amendments in Cairo. Photo: EPA-EFE
Middle East

Voters offered free rides and food to encourage them to vote in Egypt’s referendum on President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi’s term in power

  • As voting enters second day, critics say proposed constitutional changes are a step towards authoritarian rule
Topic |   Egypt
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 4:40am, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:40am, 22 Apr, 2019

A man casts his vote during second day of a referendum on draft constitutional amendments in Cairo. Photo: EPA-EFE
