Supporters of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi say he has stabilised Egypt and needs more time to reform and develop the economy. Photo: AFP
Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi could rule until 2030 after voters back sweeping changes to constitution
- The amendments will extend Sisi’s current term to six years from four and allow him to run again for a third six-year term in 2024
- Other changes include granting more authority to the army, as well as giving the president greater control over judicial appointments
Topic | Egypt
A man casts his vote during second day of a referendum on draft constitutional amendments in Cairo. Photo: EPA-EFE
Voters offered free rides and food to encourage them to vote in Egypt’s referendum on President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi’s term in power
- As voting enters second day, critics say proposed constitutional changes are a step towards authoritarian rule
