SCMP
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her daughter, Gabriella. Photo: Free Nazanin campaign via AFP
Middle East

Iran proposes to swap jailed British aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe for Iranian Negar Ghodskani, who was arrested in Australia

  • Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says US should drop charges against Ghodskani, who is accused of sending US technology to an Iranian firm
  • Zaghari-Ratcliffe was visiting Iran with her toddler daughter when she was arrested in 2016 and sentenced to five years in jail
Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:47am, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:46am, 25 Apr, 2019

US waivers on sanctions on Iranian oil will end on May 2. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

China protests over end to American waivers on Iranian oil imports

  • Beijing says normal energy cooperation is legal and Washington’s decision will add volatility to the market
Topic |   US-China relations
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Published: 9:00pm, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:26pm, 23 Apr, 2019

