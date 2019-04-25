Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her daughter, Gabriella. Photo: Free Nazanin campaign via AFP
Iran proposes to swap jailed British aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe for Iranian Negar Ghodskani, who was arrested in Australia
- Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says US should drop charges against Ghodskani, who is accused of sending US technology to an Iranian firm
- Zaghari-Ratcliffe was visiting Iran with her toddler daughter when she was arrested in 2016 and sentenced to five years in jail
Topic | Iran
US waivers on sanctions on Iranian oil will end on May 2. Photo: EPA-EFE
China protests over end to American waivers on Iranian oil imports
- Beijing says normal energy cooperation is legal and Washington’s decision will add volatility to the market
Topic | US-China relations
