Fighters from the self-proclaimed Libyan National Army loyal to Khalifa Hifter attend their graduation ceremony at a military academy in Libya's eastern city of Benghazi. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump indicates support for ‘Field Marshal’ Khalifa Hifter, Libyan strongman leading attack on Tripoli’s UN-backed government
- Khalifa Hifter’s forces mounted an offensive on Tripoli almost three weeks ago against Libya’s internationally recognised government
- Trump appears to contradict public position taken by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
Topic | Libya
Fighters from the self-proclaimed Libyan National Army loyal to Khalifa Hifter attend their graduation ceremony at a military academy in Libya's eastern city of Benghazi. Photo: AFP
Libyan National Army (LNA) members, commanded by Khalifa Hifter, pose for a picture as they head out of Benghazi to reinforce the troops advancing to Tripoli, in Libya on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Fighting rages in Libya: is it heading towards full-blown civil war?
- Battle for capital Tripoli escalates as a military assault on the city by the eastern Libyan military commander Khalifa Hifter leads to dozens of deaths
- US withdraws some of its troops from the country, citing deteriorating ‘security conditions on the ground’
Topic | Libya
Libyan National Army (LNA) members, commanded by Khalifa Hifter, pose for a picture as they head out of Benghazi to reinforce the troops advancing to Tripoli, in Libya on Sunday. Photo: Reuters