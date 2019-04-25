Channels

Fighters from the self-proclaimed Libyan National Army loyal to Khalifa Hifter attend their graduation ceremony at a military academy in Libya's eastern city of Benghazi. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Donald Trump indicates support for ‘Field Marshal’ Khalifa Hifter, Libyan strongman leading attack on Tripoli’s UN-backed government

  • Khalifa Hifter’s forces mounted an offensive on Tripoli almost three weeks ago against Libya’s internationally recognised government
  • Trump appears to contradict public position taken by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 3:25pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:25pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Fighters from the self-proclaimed Libyan National Army loyal to Khalifa Hifter attend their graduation ceremony at a military academy in Libya's eastern city of Benghazi. Photo: AFP
Libyan National Army (LNA) members, commanded by Khalifa Hifter, pose for a picture as they head out of Benghazi to reinforce the troops advancing to Tripoli, in Libya on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

Fighting rages in Libya: is it heading towards full-blown civil war?

  • Battle for capital Tripoli escalates as a military assault on the city by the eastern Libyan military commander Khalifa Hifter leads to dozens of deaths
  • US withdraws some of its troops from the country, citing deteriorating ‘security conditions on the ground’
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 3:03am, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:56pm, 8 Apr, 2019

Libyan National Army (LNA) members, commanded by Khalifa Hifter, pose for a picture as they head out of Benghazi to reinforce the troops advancing to Tripoli, in Libya on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
