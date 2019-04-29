Iranian Revolutionary Guards man their speedboats in the Persian Gulf off the port of Bandar Abbas. Photo: AFP
US Central Command chief General Kenneth McKenzie says he will ensure all necessary resources to counter ‘threat’ from Iran
- Tensions have risen since the Trump administration last year withdrew from an international nuclear deal with Iran and began ratcheting up sanctions
Time’s up for China over Iranian oil purchases, Trump officials say
- Senior figures in the US administration say there will be no extra waivers for countries buying from Tehran
