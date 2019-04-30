Channels

A screen grab from a video released on Monday, in which Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi appears for the first time in five years. Photo: Al-Furqan via AFP
Middle East

Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi says ‘long battle’ ahead as he appears in video for first time in five years

  • Head of terror group discusses Sri Lanka bombings, vows to ‘avenge’ defeat in Syria
  • Al-Baghdadi, the world’s most wanted man, has appeared in public only once, in 2014
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 2:28am, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:28am, 30 Apr, 2019

Sri Lankan police officers holding an Islamic State flag recovered from an alleged militant hideout in Kalmunai, eastern Sri Lanka, on Friday. Photo: AP
South Asia

Islamic State claims three militants who blew themselves up in Sri Lanka raid

  • Churches closed on Sunday – one weeks after devastating bombings – so country’s Christians watch televised mass in their homes
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 10:58am, 28 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:49pm, 28 Apr, 2019

