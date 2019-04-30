A screen grab from a video released on Monday, in which Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi appears for the first time in five years. Photo: Al-Furqan via AFP
Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi says ‘long battle’ ahead as he appears in video for first time in five years
- Head of terror group discusses Sri Lanka bombings, vows to ‘avenge’ defeat in Syria
- Al-Baghdadi, the world’s most wanted man, has appeared in public only once, in 2014
Sri Lankan police officers holding an Islamic State flag recovered from an alleged militant hideout in Kalmunai, eastern Sri Lanka, on Friday. Photo: AP
Islamic State claims three militants who blew themselves up in Sri Lanka raid
- Churches closed on Sunday – one weeks after devastating bombings – so country’s Christians watch televised mass in their homes
