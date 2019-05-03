UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet. Photo: EPA-EFE
UN human rights chief ‘appalled’ by Iran’s execution of two teenagers
- Mehdi Sohrabifar and Amin Sedaghat were executed on April 25, after a questionable trial
Topic | Human rights
An Honor Guard member is covered by the flag of Saudi Arabia. Photo: AP Photo
UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet condemns ‘shocking’ Saudi mass executions
- At least 100 people have been executed in Saudi Arabia since the start of the year
Topic | Saudi Arabia
