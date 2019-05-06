A ball of fire is seen during Israeli air strikes in Gaza. Photo: Reuters
At least 19 Palestinians killed in surging Israel-Gaza fighting
- Israel’s military said that more than 600 rockets and other projectile have been fired at southern Israeli cities and villages since Friday
Topic | Middle East
The body of 14-month old Palestinian baby Seba Abu Arar is seen at a hospital morgue in Gaza City. Photo: Reuters
Israeli bombing kills four, including baby and her pregnant mother, after militants fire 250 rockets from Gaza
- Incident comes after Hamas sought further concessions from Israel under the ceasefire agreement
Topic | Israel
