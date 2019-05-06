Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A ball of fire is seen during Israeli air strikes in Gaza. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

At least 19 Palestinians killed in surging Israel-Gaza fighting

  • Israel’s military said that more than 600 rockets and other projectile have been fired at southern Israeli cities and villages since Friday
Topic |   Middle East
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 4:00am, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 3:59am, 6 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A ball of fire is seen during Israeli air strikes in Gaza. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
The body of 14-month old Palestinian baby Seba Abu Arar is seen at a hospital morgue in Gaza City. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

Israeli bombing kills four, including baby and her pregnant mother, after militants fire 250 rockets from Gaza

  • Incident comes after Hamas sought further concessions from Israel under the ceasefire agreement
Topic |   Israel
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 3:16am, 5 May, 2019

Updated: 10:45am, 5 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The body of 14-month old Palestinian baby Seba Abu Arar is seen at a hospital morgue in Gaza City. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.