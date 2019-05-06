Destruction at the entrance of a hospital in the village of Kafr Nabl, south of the jihadist-held Syrian province of Idlib. Photo: AFP
Russian air strikes hit three hospitals in Syria’s Idlib, monitor claims
- Air strikes hit a hospital in Kafranbel and another located underground on the outskirts of Hass
Topic | Syrian conflict
An aerial view of the 5th century basilica in Qalb Lozeh village in northwestern Syria on Thursday. Photo: AFP
In war-torn Syria’s Qalb Lozeh village, this church that ‘inspired Notre Dame Cathedral’ still stands
- 5th century basilica is an ancestor of France’s famed landmark
- Country’s finest example of Byzantine-era architecture fell into neglect after eruption of Syrian conflict in 2011
