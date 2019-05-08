Pedestrians walk past a wall painting of Iran's national flag in Tehran on Tuesday, the eve of the first anniversary of the US withdrawal from the nuclear dea. Photo: EPA-EFE
Iran to cut down on nuclear commitments in response to US pulling out of deal
- US unilaterally withdrew from Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action under which Iran agreed to halt nuclear programme in exchange for lifting of sanctions
- Ambassadors of countries still party to accord – China, Britain, France, Germany and Russia, invited to Wednesday meeting with Iranian deputy foreign minister
The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier during its visit to Palma Bay in the Balearic Islands, Spain on April 16. Photo: EPA-EFE
US dispatches aircraft carrier to Middle East over unspecified Iran threats
- National security adviser John Bolton said the move was in response to ‘a number of troubling and escalatory indications and warnings’
- A defence official speaking on condition of anonymity said there had been ‘clear indications’ of a possible attack
