Pedestrians walk past a wall painting of Iran's national flag in Tehran on Tuesday, the eve of the first anniversary of the US withdrawal from the nuclear dea. Photo: EPA-EFE
Middle East

Iran to cut down on nuclear commitments in response to US pulling out of deal

  • US unilaterally withdrew from Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action under which Iran agreed to halt nuclear programme in exchange for lifting of sanctions
  • Ambassadors of countries still party to accord – China, Britain, France, Germany and Russia, invited to Wednesday meeting with Iranian deputy foreign minister
Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:41am, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 1:41am, 8 May, 2019

The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier during its visit to Palma Bay in the Balearic Islands, Spain on April 16. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States & Canada

US dispatches aircraft carrier to Middle East over unspecified Iran threats

  • National security adviser John Bolton said the move was in response to ‘a number of troubling and escalatory indications and warnings’
  • A defence official speaking on condition of anonymity said there had been ‘clear indications’ of a possible attack
Topic |   Iran
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 10:42pm, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 2:37am, 7 May, 2019

