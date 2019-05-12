Yavuz Selim Demirag, a Turkish journalist critical of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government and its nationalist allies, rests in a hospital bed in Ankara. Photo: AP Photo
Turkish journalist critical of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hospitalised following baseball bat attack
- Columnist Yavuz Selim Demirag was reportedly jumped by five or six people after appearing on TV show on Friday
Bodyguards protect Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People’s Party, as protesters attack during the funeral of a soldier who was slain during clashes with Kurdish rebels. Photo: AP
Turkey police arrest ruling party member, five others after opposition leader attacked
- Republican People’s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu was attacked on Sunday by a mob at the funeral of a soldier killed fighting Kurdish militants
