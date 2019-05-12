Channels

Iranian President Hassan Rowhani. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

Iran’s President Hassan Rowhani calls for political unity to face ‘unprecedented’ pressure from the US

  • As country faces severe sanctions, ruler says he hopes ‘we can move past these difficult conditions provided that we are united’
Topic |   Iran
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 6:41am, 12 May, 2019

Updated: 6:41am, 12 May, 2019


An MH-60S helicopter hovers in the air with an oil tanker in the background as the USS John C. Stennis makes its way to the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

US Navy on heightened state of readiness as merchant ships are warned of possible Iranian attacks in the Middle East

  • Trump administration says Iran has issued ‘clear indications’ of threats to US interests
Topic |   Iran
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 11:08pm, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 3:10am, 11 May, 2019


