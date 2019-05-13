An oil tanker approaches the US$650 million oil facility in Fujairah. Photo: AP Photo
Confusion as UAE says four ships targeted by ‘sabotage’ off its coast, hours after false reports of explosions at port
- Emirati officials declined to elaborate on the nature of the sabotage or say who might have been responsible
Topic | Iran
Doha Skyscrapers, Doha, Qatar. Photo: SCMP
Qatar accuses the UAE of ‘violence and hatred’ at world court in The Hague
- Qatar has faced an economic and diplomatic boycott since June 2017 by Gulf rivals who accused Doha of backing terrorism
Topic | Middle East
