Flight deck personnel stand on the flight deck on board the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) as it patrols the Arabian Gulf. Photo: Reuters
Senior Iranian military commander says US military in the Gulf is now a ‘target’, no longer a ‘threat’
- Amirali Hajizadeh, head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ aerospace division, says if they US makes a move, they will ‘hit them in the head’
Topic | Iraq
Flight deck personnel stand on the flight deck on board the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) as it patrols the Arabian Gulf. Photo: Reuters
An MH-60S helicopter hovers in the air with an oil tanker in the background as the USS John C. Stennis makes its way to the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz. Photo: Reuters
US Navy on heightened state of readiness as merchant ships are warned of possible Iranian attacks in the Middle East
- Trump administration says Iran has issued ‘clear indications’ of threats to US interests
Topic | Iran
An MH-60S helicopter hovers in the air with an oil tanker in the background as the USS John C. Stennis makes its way to the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz. Photo: Reuters