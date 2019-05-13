Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said last year there had been ‘infiltration’ of Western agents in Iran. Photo: AFP
Iranian woman sentenced to 10 years in jail after ‘clear confessions’ of spying for Britain
- The suspect was sentenced after ‘clearly confessing to assignments with the British intelligence’, a spokesman for the judiciary said
- She was a student in Britain before being recruited by the British Council, Gholamhossein Esmaili said
Iran
US President Donald Trump in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump orders new steel, aluminium, copper and iron sanctions on Iran as tensions escalate
- Move targets country’s industrial metals sector, which provides foreign currency earnings for its sagging economy
- White House says it will continue ‘maximum pressure’ campaign on Tehran, days after US sent aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to Middle East
