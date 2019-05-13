Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said last year there had been ‘infiltration’ of Western agents in Iran. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Iranian woman sentenced to 10 years in jail after ‘clear confessions’ of spying for Britain

  • The suspect was sentenced after ‘clearly confessing to assignments with the British intelligence’, a spokesman for the judiciary said
  • She was a student in Britain before being recruited by the British Council, Gholamhossein Esmaili said
Topic |   Iran
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 5:59pm, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 5:59pm, 13 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said last year there had been ‘infiltration’ of Western agents in Iran. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump orders new steel, aluminium, copper and iron sanctions on Iran as tensions escalate

  • Move targets country’s industrial metals sector, which provides foreign currency earnings for its sagging economy
  • White House says it will continue ‘maximum pressure’ campaign on Tehran, days after US sent aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to Middle East
Topic |   Iran
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 4:39am, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 4:58am, 9 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.