The Al Marzoqah oil tanker on Monday, a day after it was attacked outside the Fujairah port in the United Arab Emirates. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘Significant damage’: two Saudi oil tankers attacked in Persian Gulf amid rising Iran tensions
- ‘Act of sabotage’ comes days after US sent warships and bombers to area in response to alleged threats from Iran
- Incident occurred around same time that an ‘unknown object’ created hole in hull of nearby Norwegian vessel
Flight deck personnel stand on the flight deck on board the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) as it patrols the Arabian Gulf. Photo: Reuters
Senior Iranian military commander says US military in the Gulf is now a ‘target’, no longer a ‘threat’
- Amirali Hajizadeh, head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ aerospace division, says if the US makes a move, they will ‘hit them in the head’
