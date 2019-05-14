Channels

SCMP
The Al Marzoqah oil tanker on Monday, a day after it was attacked outside the Fujairah port in the United Arab Emirates. Photo: EPA-EFE
Middle East

‘Significant damage’: two Saudi oil tankers attacked in Persian Gulf amid rising Iran tensions

  • ‘Act of sabotage’ comes days after US sent warships and bombers to area in response to alleged threats from Iran
  • Incident occurred around same time that an ‘unknown object’ created hole in hull of nearby Norwegian vessel
Topic |   Saudi Arabia
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 4:37am, 14 May, 2019

Updated: 5:18am, 14 May, 2019

Flight deck personnel stand on the flight deck on board the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) as it patrols the Arabian Gulf. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

Senior Iranian military commander says US military in the Gulf is now a ‘target’, no longer a ‘threat’

  • Amirali Hajizadeh, head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ aerospace division, says if the US makes a move, they will ‘hit them in the head’
Topic |   Iraq
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 5:30am, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 3:19pm, 13 May, 2019

