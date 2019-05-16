The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) while conducting a replenishment-at-sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 9). Photo: Navy Office of Information / AFP
Iran accuses the US of ‘unacceptable’ escalation in tensions as it bolsters military presence in the Gulf
- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says his country has exercised ‘maximum restraint’
Refined products such as fuel oil were not covered by the temporary waivers granted on sanctions reintroduced last November. Photo: Reuters
Iranian fuel oil shipped in violation of US sanctions is unloaded in China, tracking data shows
- It was previously reported that some oil had evaded sanctions on petroleum exports by using ship-to-ship transfers involving four ships
- The unloading comes after US upped moves to choke off Iran’s oil exports by scrapping waivers granted to big buyers including China
