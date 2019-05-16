Channels

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) while conducting a replenishment-at-sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 9). Photo: Navy Office of Information / AFP
Middle East

Iran accuses the US of ‘unacceptable’ escalation in tensions as it bolsters military presence in the Gulf

  • Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says his country has exercised ‘maximum restraint’
Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:38pm, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 11:38pm, 16 May, 2019

Refined products such as fuel oil were not covered by the temporary waivers granted on sanctions reintroduced last November. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Iranian fuel oil shipped in violation of US sanctions is unloaded in China, tracking data shows

  • It was previously reported that some oil had evaded sanctions on petroleum exports by using ship-to-ship transfers involving four ships
  • The unloading comes after US upped moves to choke off Iran’s oil exports by scrapping waivers granted to big buyers including China
Topic |   Iran
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:06pm, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 10:57pm, 16 May, 2019

