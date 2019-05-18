Afghan security forces patrol during an operation against suspected militants in Helmand, Afghanistan, on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Friendly fire: US air strike kills 17 policemen in Afghanistan
- Bombs were dropped during clash between Afghan police and the Taliban in country’s southern Helmand province
- Number of US air strikes has risen in past year, leading to more civilian deaths
US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad is trying to negotiate an international consensus to reach an end to the war in Afghanistan. Photo: AFP
China and Russia agree with United States on Afghanistan troop withdrawal
- Envoys from Moscow, Beijing and Washington back call for ‘Afghan-led’ peace process
