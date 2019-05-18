Channels

Afghan security forces patrol during an operation against suspected militants in Helmand, Afghanistan, on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Middle East

Friendly fire: US air strike kills 17 policemen in Afghanistan

  • Bombs were dropped during clash between Afghan police and the Taliban in country’s southern Helmand province
  • Number of US air strikes has risen in past year, leading to more civilian deaths
Topic |   Afghanistan
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 1:56am, 18 May, 2019

Updated: 1:56am, 18 May, 2019

US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad is trying to negotiate an international consensus to reach an end to the war in Afghanistan. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China and Russia agree with United States on Afghanistan troop withdrawal

  • Envoys from Moscow, Beijing and Washington back call for ‘Afghan-led’ peace process
Topic |   Afghanistan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:56pm, 27 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:56pm, 27 Apr, 2019

