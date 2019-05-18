WhatsApp raced to patch up a security hole in its messaging service, which it believed had been exploited by NSO Group. Photo: AFP
Israeli firm linked to WhatsApp hack faces lawsuit backed by Amnesty International over spyware
- NSO Group supplies industry-leading surveillance software to governments that it says is for tackling terrorism and serious crime
- But there have been a string of complaints in the past few months that the technology has been used to target human rights groups
Topic | WhatsApp
