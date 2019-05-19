Channels

The Iranian flag flutters in front the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

US warns that Iran’s military could misidentify civilian airliners amid rising tensions

  • Federal Aviation Administration says that current tensions pose a threat to a region critical to both global air travel and trade
Topic |   Iran
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 1:25am, 19 May, 2019

Updated: 1:25am, 19 May, 2019

The Iranian flag flutters in front the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump, flanked by national security adviser John Bolton. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Donald Trump denies split among top advisers over Iran policy

  • Trump won the 2016 election in part by promising to stay out of conflicts abroad after what he viewed as costly wars in Afghanistan and Iraq
Topic |   Iran
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:37pm, 18 May, 2019

Updated: 11:08pm, 18 May, 2019

US President Donald Trump, flanked by national security adviser John Bolton. Photo: Reuters
